Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Summoned by Mumbai Police in Sedition Case

Ranaut and Chandel, have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on 26 and 27 October.

Mumbai Police has summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for questioning in a sedition case, reported ANI.

Ranaut and Chandel have been asked by the Mumbai Police to appear before the investigating officer on 26 and 27 October.

The FIR, according to NDTV, was registered against them on an order passed by the Bombay High Court in response to a plea by a casting director, reported NDTV.



The casting director, in the plea, had alleged that the actor was not only defaming Bollywood, but also “creating a communal divide” through her tweets.

The court had, thereby, reportedly said that a thorough expert probe was necessary in the case. Earlier, an FIR was registered against Ranaut in Karnataka on Monday following directions by a sessions court. The FIR in Karnataka was over her tweet relating to farmers opposing the agri-marketing bill.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)