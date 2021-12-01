'Mukkabaaz' Star Vineet Kumar Shares Pics From Wedding With Ruchiraa Gormaray

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented under the newlyweds’ pictures, “Congratulations my bachchus.. so beautiful." Kashyap had directed Vineet’s debut film as a lead actor Mukkabaaz and the duo have also worked together in Gangs of Wasseypur and Bombay Talkies.

Vineet’s Bard of Blood co-star Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “This is so heartwarming to see… congratulations you beautiful souls!" Actor Gulshan Devaiah congratulated Vineet and Ruchiraa and wrote, “Var Vadhu ko meri shubkaamnayein!! (My congratulations to the groom and bride) Happy married life.”

On the work front, Vineet was last seen in the Sony LIV show Tryst With Destiny. He stars in the remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2 titled Dil Hai Gray which also stars Urvashi Rautela.