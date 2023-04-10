Pics: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde Dazzle at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch

Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge at the trailer launch.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor launched the trailer of his film at a big event in Mumbai on Monday, 10 April. The action-packed entertainer's cast and crew, including lead actor Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and others, were present at the event.
Here are some pictures from the event:
Salman Khan arrived in a black outfit paired with matching shades at the trailer launch.
Pooja Hegde looked like a vision in her yellow dress.
Salman and Pooja were all smiles for the paps.
Salman and Pooja pose with the film's team.
Salman poses with the male actors of his film.
The team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan.
Shehnaaz Gill raised the temperature in her black outfit.
Raghav Juyal arrived in a black shirt and beige trousers.
Singer Palak Muchhal at the launch.
Palak Tiwari and Siddharth Nigam at the trailer launch.
