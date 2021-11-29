Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar to Tie The Knot on 27 January: Report

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are reportedly set to marry next year.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Mouni Roy will reportedly tie the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January. According to an ETimes report, Mouni and Suraj will exchange wedding vows on 27 January, and their pre-wedding ceremonies will take place on 26 January.
Reports also state that Mouni’s cousin has shared details of the wedding and revealed that the couple will get married in Dubai or Italy. He reportedly added that the wedding will be followed by a reception at Mouni’s native place, Cooch Bihar.
Mouni and Suraj haven't officially spoken about their wedding. Suraj is a banker and businessman. He hails from Bengaluru.
Mouni was last seen in the Zee5 film London Confidential. She is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
