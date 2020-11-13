In Pics: Hina, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy Attend Ekta's Diwali Bash

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali party at her residence on Thursday, 12 November. Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani and a host of other celebrities attended the bash.
Mouni Roy chose a beautiful ivory lehenga for the occasion. Karishma Tanna was seen in a fuchsia lehenga with mirror work. Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in a saree.
Take a look at the photos:
Amitabh Bachchan will not be hosting a Diwali party this year. Talking to the media, the veteran actor said a few days back, "“It’s true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta’s mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this?”
