In Pics: Hina, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy Attend Ekta's Diwali Bash


Ekta Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali party on Thursday.
Quint Entertainment
Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy and Hina Khan at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party. | (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali party at her residence on Thursday, 12 November. Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani and a host of other celebrities attended the bash.

Mouni Roy chose a beautiful ivory lehenga for the occasion. Karishma Tanna was seen in a fuchsia lehenga with mirror work. Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in a saree.

Take a look at the photos:

Karishma Tanna stuns in a lehenga.
Mrunal Thakur chooses a saree for the occasion.
Urvashi Dholakia at the party.
Mom-to-be Anita Hassanandani looks beautiful in a yellow salwar-kurta.
Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani and others at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party.
Mouni Roy looks beautiful in an ivory lehenga.
Hina Khan.
