Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Poonam Pandey Passes Away at 32 Due to Cervical Cancer, Team Issues Statement

Poonam Pandey Passes Away at 32 Due to Cervical Cancer, Team Issues Statement

Poonam was last seen in the first season of the reality show Lock Upp that was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Updated:

Model Poonam Pandey has passed away.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Model Poonam Pandey has passed away.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Model Poonam Pandey passed away on Thursday, 1 February, at the age of 32. The news of her death was shared by her team on her official Instagram page. "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the post read.

Also ReadPoonam Pandey Reacts to Rumours About Her Pregnancy

Poonam's team also confirmed the news of her death to News18.

Poonam drew attention to herself when she had promised in a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match. Poonam was last seen in the first season of the reality show Lock Upp that was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 02 Feb 2024,12:15 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT