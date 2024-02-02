Poonam Pandey Passes Away at 32 Due to Cervical Cancer, Team Issues Statement

Model Poonam Pandey passed away on Thursday, 1 February, at the age of 32. The news of her death was shared by her team on her official Instagram page. "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” the post read.