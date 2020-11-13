Miss You Papa: Ahead of Diwali, Riddhima Remembers Rishi Kapoor

Ahead of Diwali, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to remember Rishi Kapoor, who used to be the soul of parties. The veteran actor passed away in Mumbai on 30 April after battling cancer for two years.
"Miss you papa", Riddhima captioned a throwback photo from last year, wherein she is seen with both her parents. Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Riddhima were clicked outside Amitabh Bachchan's 2019 Diwali party, which was held in Jalsa.
Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share that she was taking the first flight ever since the coronavirus lockdown. The veteran actor is back on the sets, and she thanked Ranbir and Riddhima for encouraging her to take the step. Neetu Kapoor also wrote that though Rishi Kapoor is not with her physically, he is always there with her in spirit.
"My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this..", Neetu wrote on Instagram.
