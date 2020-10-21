New Entrant, Vijay Varma Takes the ‘Mirzapur’ Quiz

Vijay Varma who got noticed for his role in Gully Boy has now become a regular face in the OTT space. His latest appearance will be in season 2 of the popular series Mirzapur. The actor is a new entrant into the hit web series. While not much has been revealed about his character in the trailer, Vijay reveals how he bagged the role and also takes a Mirzapur quiz.

Vijay also spoke about whether OTT shows were getting predictable with over-the-top graphic content to attract viewers. "The freedom to express itself more candidly and more vividly is allowed only on the web. Once given the freedom people would want to say what they want to say and how they want to say it and bring it as close to reality," is what the actors thinks.

Some of these stories, if you take away the violence and the language they will be false. They won’t be a true representation of what it is. But using it as a trope is an easy way out. Like I grew up in a family that was alright. I have seen my parents abuse, like use bad words. If somebody had to make a film on my family then it’s allowed right? Vijay Varma, Actor