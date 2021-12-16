'Terrific Film': Filmmaker Mikhil Musale, Others React to Ranveer-Starrer '83'

Ranveer Singh's '83' to release on Christmas this year.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@kabirkhankk)
Kabir Khan-directorial 83 had its world premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Wednesday, 15 December. A special screening was also arranged in Mumbai for people from the industry. Filmmaker Mikhil Musale, producer Atul Kasbekar and others are all praise for the movie.
Atul Kasbekar tweeted, "#83 is a triumph of a film, well done everyone esp @RanveerOfficial who simply IS Kapil Dev. But I'm most happy for my old friend n premier producer of the film; #VishnuInduri. This has been a dream he's worked on since 2013 n am delighted it’s finally seen light as a blockbuster".
Mikhil Musale wrote, "Terrific film".
Writer Rohit Gopakumar wrote on Twitter, "Thank u @vishinduri for inviting me to watch a fabulous film #83 Loved it … @kabirkhankk has aced it... along with @RanveerOfficial and the entire cast. One of the best sport themed films I have watched".
83 tells the story of the Indian cricket team's victory at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone plays Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.