Watch: Ranveer Singh's '83' Gets Standing Ovation at Red Sea Film Festival

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Red Sea Fest.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Kabir Khan's directorial 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, had its world premiere at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday, 15 December. 83 received a standing ovation from the audience.
A Twitter user shared a video of the film receiving a standing ovation.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stole the show at the red carpet in Jeddah.
Ranveer Singh at the world premiere of 83 in Jeddah.
Ranveer & Deepika.
Deepika stuns in a pink gown.
83 tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone portrays Romi Bhatia.
