MF Husain Birth Anniversary: Amrita Rao Remembers Husain’s Special Gift to Her

On the occasion of painter MF Husain’s 106th birth anniversary, actor Amrita Rao reveals a gift she got from Husain, which is now her priced possession. Husain, who was impressed by Amrita’s role in Vivaah, invited her to Dubai and painted her portrait.

Amrita recalled her meeting with Husain and said, “I discovered that Hussain Sahab was very good at his "self-portraits" which is so rare. Before he started painting me, I told him I wish the theme of the painting to be ‘The Painter and his Muse’.”