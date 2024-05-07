Met Gala: Who Is Mona Patel, Who Turned Heads With Her Magical Butterfly Dress?

The 2024 edition of the prestigious Met Gala was hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday morning. The event featured a lineup of global celebrities, including actors Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Indian stars like Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, and billionaire Sudha Reddy also enchanted audiences with their stunning outfits inspired by the theme of 'The Garden of Time'.

However, Indian fashion entrepreneur Mona Patel, who made her debut at the Met this year, stole the show with her 'mechanical butterflies' dress, styled by the renowned Law Roach. Patel wore a sculpted, nude floor-glazing gown by Iris Van Herpen, which featured kinetic butterflies on the sleeves, fluttering their wings as she walked across the red carpet.