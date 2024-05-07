Alia Bhatt to Sabyasachi: All The South Asian Stars Who Attended Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala is one the biggest nights in fashion in the world.
(Photo:X)
From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone many have graced the event from India. Despite some of our favourite stars not being able to make it to the event this year Alia Bhatt and others managed to give Indian representation centre stage.
There was a diverse array of interpretations of the theme "Garden of Time" by people from Indian backgrounds. Ambika Mod, known for her performance in One Day graced the iconic carpet in a vintage Loewe gown. Simone Ashley, known for her role in Sex Education and Bridgerton also turned heads in a Prabal Gurung gown. While Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla who have been red carpet darlings continued their reign on the red carpet with designs by Rahul Mishra and John Galliano respectively.
Sabyasachi made a stunning debut as the first Indian designer to grace the red carpet, turning heads and stealing the spotlight.
Isha Ambani graced the event opting for a bespoke custom-made Rahul Mishra saree gown.
Sabyasachi made his debut on the red carpet this year.
Mindy Kaling stunned in a beige gown.
Alia Bhatt stunned in a floral saree by Sabyasachi.
Simone Ashley, a South Indian breakout star from the Netflix series 'Bridgerton' attended the event in a black dress.
Natasha Poonawalla had a singular vision for the theme 'Garden of Time.'
Ambika Mod also turned heads as she arrived in a vintage Loewe Gown.
