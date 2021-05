This 22-year-old has big dreams. Adline was placed as the 3rd runner-up at the 69th Miss Universe pageant held in Florida in the United States. This was India’s highest placement in Miss Universe since Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.

Castelino broke the 20-year drought of India’s non placement in the Top 5 at the international pageant. In 2001, Celina Jaitley was the 4th runner-up.