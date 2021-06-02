Matthew Perry and Fiancé Molly Hurwitz Call Off Engagement

At the time, Matthew had said to PEOPLE, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The sad news comes just days after Matthew reunited with the original cast of the popular show Friends during the reunion special titled Friends: The Reunion. The actor, who played the role of Chandler Bing, was joined by Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer.

Matthew and Molly's relationship became public after they were photographer outside a restaurant in West Hollywood. They also reportedly spent the holidays together in 2019.

Molly had shared a post with 'boyfriend' Matthew, on her private Instagram account, with the caption, "According to my parents' custody agreement, my mother was not allowed to have a Christmas tree... Fortunately, there's no such agreement for a daughter's boyfriend, so Hurwitz gets a treeeeeeee!!!"

Matthew was earlier dating Freaks and Geeks actor Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012.