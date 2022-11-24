In Photos: Masaba Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana & Other Celebs Meet Anna Wintour

Masaba Gupta & More Arrive To Meet Anna Wintour
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
On Wednesday, celebrities arrived at Vogue India’s Forces of Fashion event to meet Ana Wintour as she discussed topics on diversity, coming of new age fashion media to sustainability . The event was attended by Masaba Gupta, Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Varma among others.
Anna Wintour at the Vogue Forces of Fashion Event.
Sabyasachi at the Vogue Event.
Tamannaah looked gorgeous at the event
Ayahsmann Khurrana looked dapper in his white suit.
Manish Malhotra looked handsome in his black ensemble.
Masaba Gupta looked pretty in pink.
Vijay Varma opted for a black ensemble.
Anita Shroff looked like a vision in orange.
Mira Rajput looked beautiful in her black number.
Mrunal Thakur looked lovely in her black dress.
