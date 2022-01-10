'Many Attempts Made to Silence Me': Dileep Case Assault Survivor Speaks Out

Actor Dileep was arrested by the Kerala police in the female actor sexual assault case in July 2017.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The survivor in the Kerala actor sexual assault case has spoken up for the first time in public. Taking to her social media, she put out a statement.
"This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor", she wrote.
She added that there have been a number of attempts to silence her.
She concluded by thanking everyone who stood with her in her fight. "To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me – a heartfelt thank you for your love".
Earlier, the survivor's statements have been made through the official page of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).
The Kerala Police are further investigating the case in which actor Dileep is one of the accused. In fresh allegations against Dileep, a filmmaker who claims to be his friend has alleged that one of the accused, 'Pulsar' Suni, had visited Dileep's place just weeks before the incident took place. He has also released audio clips featuring Dileep and his coterie.
The survivor was assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi in February 2017.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)