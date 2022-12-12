Manoj Bajpayee Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Mother

He took to Instagarm to write. He stated, "A tribute to an IRON LADY, my Mother! That’s what I call her! A Mother of six children and wife to the most gentleman farmer! She protected her family from all the evil eyes and intentions of this unforgiving world and supported her husband in fulfilling every child’s needs while sacrificing her own dreams."

"She was an alpha woman who ruled her world with an unflinching eye! wish I could go back in time to see my mother grow into the amazing strong-headed individual that she was," he added.



He also went on to talk about the fact the he would be forever forever indebted to her. Also adding, "She taught me the value of never giving up in the face of the most traumatic circumstances and fight it out till the sun sets!Her efforts, sacrifices, selfless love, & hard work has shaped what we have become today. She is a forever friend who has been a pillar of strength every step of the way."