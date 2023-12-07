'It Has Been a Tough Ride': Manoj Bajpayee On His Journey In The Film Industry

Manoj Bajpayee speaks about his latest film Joram.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
'Joram,' starring Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Smita Tambe, has been written and directed by Devashish Makhija. The thriller and social satire is a commentary on oppression, where Manoj plays Dasru, a father who tries to outrun his oppressors. The film releases in theatres on 8 December.
The Quint spoke to the actor and the writer-director about the film, changing definition of stardom, the actor's journey in the industry and more.
When asked about his journey in the film industry Manoj called it a "rollercoaster ride."
The actor also weighed in on the changing definition on stardom and how the presence of social media "has taken the mystery away from the stars."
"In the madness (of social media), it’s your choice if you want to be a part of the circus. I am more concerned about how I am evolving as a person and as an actor," the actor added.
Watch the full interview.
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
