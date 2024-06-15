Mandira Bedi Speaks About Death of Husband Raj Kaushal For The First Time

Mandira added that she is still coping with the loss, and her immediate reaction to dealing with it is immersing herself in work. "There are moments when we remember him because of a song. I've done the therapy I've needed to and there are times I still do it. We are forever a work in progress as human beings. What I can do now is talk about it. It makes me emotional, but I can. There was a time I couldn’t. But I won’t break down… I started working two months after it happened… I have to support my family and myself. I need to do it for my children.”

Mandira also said that there are certain things she still finds difficult to do. "It's been six years that I've had his car. And I have to sell it now. I’d been holding onto it for emotional reasons, and now I’m going to shed a tear when it goes. So, it’s a work in progress. I’ve dealt with the bulk of it, but for the rest of my life, I’ll always grieve him. One thing I still can’t do, is that I can’t listen to Kishore Kumar music."