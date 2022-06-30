Mandira Bedi Remembers Husband Raj Kaushal on His First Death Anniversary

Actor Mandira Bedi, recently shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram account, remembering husband Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary. Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, had died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 49, last year, on 30 June 2021.

Taking to her Instagram, Mandira shared a handwritten note which read, "365 days without you..." She captioned the post with, "Miss you Raji."