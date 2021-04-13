Mandira Bedi Calls Out Trolls Mocking Her Daughter Tara

Mandira Bedi has called out trolls mocking and abusing her daughter. The actor took to Instagram stories on Monday to share direct messages from people who were abusive towards Tara, who Mandira adopted last year.

"Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?" one troll wrote. Another commented, "The adopted street kid looks completely out of place...u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life."

Sharing a screenshot of the first message, Mandira wrote, "People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of s**t."

Addressing the second person, she wrote, "More from the model citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which definitely isn't his name, because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity."