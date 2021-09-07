Mammootty at 70: Filmmaker Manu Warrier Picks His Favourite Mammukka Films

My earliest memories of Mammootty started with the Malayalam cinema of the 1980s. I am from the VHS generation that caught these movies when uncles from the Gulf brought them. There was always an excitement at home, when Mammootty was in any film, and his performance was discussed at length by the elders in our family. Words like 'natural', 'expressive eyes', 'ghambiram' (phenomenal) were commonly dropped in those discussions.

So, I was already conditioned of what should be in a movie actor’s performance while watching a film, defined my viewing habits right when I was a kid and over the years there were several Malayalam films that were part of this journey, but when one discusses Malayalam films it’s impossible to not discuss the value Mammootty has added to Malayalam cinema or for the craft. An entire generation of the current audience, film lovers and filmmakers of Malayalam cinema have formed their benchmark of good cinema from many of Mammootty’s films.