Malti Leaves Mom Priyanka Chopra In Splits As She Attempts to Take Selfies

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra can't contain her amusement as her daughter Malti Marie is trying to learn how to take selfies. Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to share the one-year-old's attempts at taking selfies. It has left her mom in splits.
The selfies show glimpses of Malti travelling in a car. Only half of her face with her pigtails can be seen. Priyanka wrote, “She took a few selfies,” followed by laughing face emojis on Instagram Stories.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti will be turning two on 15 January.
