Pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Dive Into 2024 With a Beach Holiday in Cabo

Parties over, we are all back to work and isn't the first week of a new year the hardest? And social media, especially Instagram, is not making it easy for us at all. As we slave away in office, celebrities are still in 'vacay mode.' They have been flooding Instagram with pictures from their holidays.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dived into 2024 with their daughter Malti Marie in Cuba, Mexico. The couple was reportedly on a group vacation with their family and friends.

Several pictures from their holiday surfaced on social media. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra also accompanied her in Cuba.