Pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Dive Into 2024 With a Beach Holiday in Cabo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a beach holiday in Cuba.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Parties over, we are all back to work and isn't the first week of a new year the hardest? And social media, especially Instagram, is not making it easy for us at all. As we slave away in office, celebrities are still in 'vacay mode.' They have been flooding Instagram with pictures from their holidays.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dived into 2024 with their daughter Malti Marie in Cuba, Mexico. The couple was reportedly on a group vacation with their family and friends.
Several pictures from their holiday surfaced on social media. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra also accompanied her in Cuba.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas laze on a beach in Cuba.
Little Malti Marie also accompanied her parents on the trip.
Nick Jonas clicked in a casual white shirt and black shorts.
Priyanka and Nick ditched the mountains for a beach holiday.
Priyanka in a white swimsuit that she paired with dark shades.
Priyanka and Nick also had a late-night New Year's Eve party.
Nick looked dapper in a shiny blue suit.
Madhu Chopra was all smiles for the camera.
