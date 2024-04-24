Malayalam Actors Aparna Das & Deepak Parambol Tie The Knot in Kerala

Aparna Das, the Malayalam actress, tied the knot with fellow actor Deepak Parambol in a private ceremony at Guruvayur temple in Kerala on 24 April.

Pictures and videos from their wedding are making rounds on social media, capturing the beautiful moments. Family and friends graced the occasion, witnessing their union. Deepak adorned a silk dhoti, while Aparna looked stunning in a traditional Kerala saree paired with an intricately embroidered green blouse.

Their wedding photographer shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram.