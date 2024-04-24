Malayalam Actors Aparna Das & Deepak Parambol Tie The Knot in Kerala

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Malayalam Actors Aparna Das & Deepak Parambol Tie The Knot in Kerala

Aparna Das tied the knot with fellow actor Deepak Parambol in a private ceremony at Guruvayur temple in Kerala.
Aparna Das, the Malayalam actress, tied the knot with fellow actor Deepak Parambol in a private ceremony at Guruvayur temple in Kerala on 24 April.

(Photo:X)

Aparna Das, the Malayalam actress, tied the knot with fellow actor Deepak Parambol in a private ceremony at Guruvayur temple in Kerala on 24 April.

Pictures and videos from their wedding are making rounds on social media, capturing the beautiful moments. Family and friends graced the occasion, witnessing their union. Deepak adorned a silk dhoti, while Aparna looked stunning in a traditional Kerala saree paired with an intricately embroidered green blouse.

Their wedding photographer shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram.

Take a look at the photos:

Aparna made her debut in the Malayalam film Njan Prakashan and then rose to fame with the film Manoharam. She played a supporting role in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and the female lead in Dada alongside Kavin.

Deepak joined Malayalam cinema with Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malarvaadi Arts Club. 

