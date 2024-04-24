Malayalam Actors Aparna Das & Deepak Parambol Tie The Knot in Kerala

Aparna Das, the Malayalam actress, tied the knot with fellow actor Deepak Parambol in a private ceremony at Guruvayur temple in Kerala on 24 April.
(Photo:X)
Pictures and videos from their wedding are making rounds on social media, capturing the beautiful moments. Family and friends graced the occasion, witnessing their union. Deepak adorned a silk dhoti, while Aparna looked stunning in a traditional Kerala saree paired with an intricately embroidered green blouse.
Their wedding photographer shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram.
Take a look at the photos:
Aparna made her debut in the Malayalam film Njan Prakashan and then rose to fame with the film Manoharam. She played a supporting role in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and the female lead in Dada alongside Kavin.
Deepak joined Malayalam cinema with Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malarvaadi Arts Club.
