‘He Was Like a Monster’: Actor Accuses Vijay Babu of Sexual Assault & Abuse

(Trigger warning: Mentions and description of sexual assault, physical abuse)

A Malayalam actor has alleged that actor-producer Vijay Babu sexually assaulted her and has filed a complaint against him in Ernakulam. She has accused Vijay of rape and physical assault multiple times and has also alleged that he would force her to ‘drink alcohol or take happy pills’.

Vijay Babu had hosted a Facebook Live to deny the allegations and he also revealed the woman’s name, in violation of the law.

'Women Against Sexual Harassment' Share Survivor's Statement on FB

The Facebook page of Women Against Sexual Harassment shared the survivor’s statement on the site. The statement accused Vijay of behaving like a ‘saviour and friend’ to sexually exploit her. “He was like a monster to me,” her statement reads.

According to the survivor’s statement, Vijay Babu physically and sexually assaulted her between March and April.