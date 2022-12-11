'We Are Intolerant As a Society & It's Important to Stand Up': Malaika Arora
Swati Chopra
Malaika Arora spoke to The Quint about her new show 'Moving In With Malaika.'
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
)
Malaika Arora, who is busy promoting her new show Moving In With Malaika, took some time out to speak to The Quint. She opened up regarding her decision to do the show, motherhood and more.
She also opened up about how she managed to keep the spotlight away from her personal life while doing the show, she said:
More than it being about my personal life, I think it's about me. I don't think I have ever been very vocal, or someone who likes letting too many people into her personal space - I don't like it. I like my personal space to be private. This is more about me.
Malaika Arora, Actor
She also opened up about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, she said:
I think it takes a real man to be all heart and wear his heart on his sleeve. Yes, I have to give him full credit for that. That's him, his upbringing and his personality. And any two people in a relationship would always want their partners to support each other. And I think if you have that it's fantastic.
Malaika Arora, Actor
She was also candid about the growing intolerance in the country, how women are conditioned to act a certain way in society and more.