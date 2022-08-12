Madras High Court Quashes FIR Against Suriya's 'Jai Bhim'

Suriya in the poster for Jai Bhim.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Madras High Court quashed the First Information Report (FIR) filed against actor Suriya and director Gnanavel regarding the film Jai Bhim in which it was alleged that the Vanniyar community sentiments were hurt as they were portrayed in a bad light according to a report by The News Minute.
The sentiments of the Vanniyar community were allegedly hurt according to the FIR which was filed based on a complaint. The order was pronounced by Madras High Court Justice N Sathish Kumar on Thursday, 11 August according to the same report.
As per the report, the FIR was registered against actor Suriya and director Gnanavel at the Velachery police station.
Other than Suriya, the film also stars actors Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan and Rao Ramesh. Jai Bhim has also bagged the most nominations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022.
