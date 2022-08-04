'Jai Bhim' Leads Nominations at IFFM Awards After 'Gangubai' & 'Sardar Udham'

In continuation to the report, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do, Jai Bhim, 83, and Minnal Murali were movies nominated under the Best Film category.

The Best Actor nominations include Gopal Hedge for Pedro, Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do, Ramnish Chaudhary for Jaggi, Ranveer Singh for 83, Suriya for Jai Bhim, Tovino Thomas for Minnal Murali, Abhishek Bachchan for Dasvi, and Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham.

Whereas, the nominations for Best Actress category has Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do, Deepika Padukone for Gehraiyaan, Konkona Sen Sharma for The Rapist, Lijomol Jose for Jai Bhim, Sreelekha Mitra for Once Upon A Time In Calcutta, and Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah for Jalsa.