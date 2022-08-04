'Jai Bhim' Leads Nominations at IFFM Awards After 'Gangubai' & 'Sardar Udham'

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham and Suriya's Jai Bhim lead nominations at the IFFM Awards 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim has bagged the most nominations at the Indian FIlm Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022. The Tamil film is closely followed by Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Jai Bhim had also won accolades at the Boston International Festival and the Ninth Noida Film Festival, earlier this year.
As per a report by IT Entertainment, Ranveer Singh's 83 is right behind the Tamil movie in the list of nominations. The films which received three nominations include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sardar Udham, Jalsa, and The Rapist with three nods each.
In continuation to the report, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do, Jai Bhim, 83, and Minnal Murali were movies nominated under the Best Film category.
The Best Actor nominations include Gopal Hedge for Pedro, Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do, Ramnish Chaudhary for Jaggi, Ranveer Singh for 83, Suriya for Jai Bhim, Tovino Thomas for Minnal Murali, Abhishek Bachchan for Dasvi, and Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham.
Whereas, the nominations for Best Actress category has Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do, Deepika Padukone for Gehraiyaan, Konkona Sen Sharma for The Rapist, Lijomol Jose for Jai Bhim, Sreelekha Mitra for Once Upon A Time In Calcutta, and Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah for Jalsa.
The award ceremony will reportedly take place at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, Australia on 14 August.
