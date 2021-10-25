‘Why is the Web Show Named Ashram?’: Madhya Pradesh Min to Prakash Jha

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra addressed the assault on filmmaker Prakash Jha and the Ashram 3 crew by Bajrang Dal members on Sunday. In a tweet, Mishra said that such television content is an "attempt to deliberately target Hinduism". He also added that the state will take action against the Dabur advertisement that showed a same sex couple observing Karva Chauth.
"I also support this. Why would the web series be called Ashram? They will understand the consequences if they name web shows or films after others (religions). Vandalising the set is wrong. Four people have been arrested and further legal steps will also be taken. But, Jha saheb (Prakash Jha), think about your mistakes too," Mishra told the media during a press conference.
To reiterate his point Misra later tweeted, "In the name of web shows, attempts are being made to target Hinduism for a long time. Thinking about the majority of the society, Prakash Jha should consider changing the name of the show. We are going to issue a permanent guideline following the dispute over shooting Ashram-3 in Madhya Pradesh. Now, (the producer-director) will have to show the script to the administration before seeking permission, if they are going to shoot objectionable scenes that hurt the sentiments of any religion".
Alleging that the web show Ashram is an 'assault' on Hinduism, some members of Bajrang Dal had ransacked the set on Sunday, smearing ink on Jha and beating up others from the team. They threatened that they won't allow shooting to resume till the title is changed.
Jha hasn't filed a complaint regarding the incident yet, but the police said they are looking into the matter.