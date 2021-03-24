Watch: Madhuri Enacts B'Wood Golden Era With Asha, Helen, Waheeda

Madhuri Dixit with Asha Parekh (left) and Helen
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood legends Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, and Helen appear as guest judges on the reality dance show Dance Deewane 3. The regular panel of judges for the show consists of Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia. Madhuri shared videos of her recreating some iconic songs with Waheeda, Asha, and Helen on the sets of the show.
In the first video she posted, Madhuri recreates the song Paan Khay Saiyan Hamaro from Waheeda's movie Teesri Kasam co-starring Raj Kapoor. The song was originally picturized Madhuri also danced with Helen, known for her cabaret style, on the timeless classic O Mungada Mungada from the 1977 release Inkaar. Both Madhuri and Helen are known for their grace and poise which they brought to the video as well.
The Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh starrer Aan Milo Sajna was a superhit but its also famous for the song Achha To Hum Chalte Hain picturized on the lead stars. Madhuri and Asha reenacted the duet in the third video the former posted on her Instagram.
Dance Deewane 3 follows a format where three generations are pit against each other and the dancers perform either solo, as a duo, or sometimes in groups. For such a format, the glimpses into Bollywood's generations coming together was a treat to watch.
