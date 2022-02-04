Madhubala's Sister Thrown Out of New Zealand House by Daughter-in-Law: Report

Madhubala's sister has reportedly been thrown out of her house in New Zealand.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Yesteryear superstar Madhubala's 96-year-old sister Kaniz Balsara has been thrown out of her house in New Zealand by her daughter-in-law Sameena, as per a report by The Times of India. The report states that Balsara was put on a flight alone to Mumbai by Sameena without any support or money.
Kaniz's daughter Parveez told the publication that her mother went to New Zealand with her husband around 18 years back. "My mother loved her son Farook so much that she couldn't stay without him. My brother took our parents with him when they moved to New Zealand. He used to work in the Correction Department. However, Sameena never liked her in-laws", Parveez said.
Parveez claimed that the situation worsened when her parents started staying with her brother. "Sameena would never cook for my parents at home, so Farook would get food for Mummy and Daddy from a nearby restaurant. Sameena's daughter, who lives in Australia, would also treat my mom badly".
Parveez continued that her mother would come down twice a year to Mumbai, but given her age she couldn't travel for the past five years. She told TOI that things got ugly after Farook passed away this year.
Parveez claimed that Sameena informed her cousin that Balsara has been put on a flight. "I was in Palghar at the time and barely had eight hours to rush to Mumbai. Since my mom didn't have money, she was facing a lot of trouble getting an RTPCR at the airport. I had to send money inside".
Madhubala's younger sister Madhur Bhushan told ETimes that she was 'shocked' at the treatment Balsara reportedly received.
