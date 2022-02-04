Madhubala's Sister Thrown Out of New Zealand House by Daughter-in-Law: Report

Parveez claimed that the situation worsened when her parents started staying with her brother. "Sameena would never cook for my parents at home, so Farook would get food for Mummy and Daddy from a nearby restaurant. Sameena's daughter, who lives in Australia, would also treat my mom badly".

Parveez continued that her mother would come down twice a year to Mumbai, but given her age she couldn't travel for the past five years. She told TOI that things got ugly after Farook passed away this year.

Parveez claimed that Sameena informed her cousin that Balsara has been put on a flight. "I was in Palghar at the time and barely had eight hours to rush to Mumbai. Since my mom didn't have money, she was facing a lot of trouble getting an RTPCR at the airport. I had to send money inside".

Madhubala's younger sister Madhur Bhushan told ETimes that she was 'shocked' at the treatment Balsara reportedly received.