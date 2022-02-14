Madhubala Was in an Unhappy Marriage With Kishore Kumar, Says Her Sister

Madhubala was married to Kishore Kumar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Legendary actor Madhubala was born on 14 February, 1933. On her birth anniversary, Madhubala's sister Madhur Bhushan spoke about the actor's marriage to Kishore Kumar. The duo tied the knot before Madhubala was about to leave for London for her treatment. The Mughal-E-Azam actor had a hole in her heart, and her successful career was cut short by her untimely demise at the age of 36.
Speaking to ETimes Madhur Bhushan said,
Bhushan also spoke about Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's relationship. They were together for nine years, but broke up when Madhubala's father refused to allow her to go to Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of Naya Daur. Filmmaker BR Chopra then filed a case against her and her father. Dilip Kumar sided with Chopra and their relationship ended.
About the incident Bhushan told the ETimes, "My father just didn't want BR Chopra to shoot in the hilly areas in the neighbourhood of Gwalior. Some women were assaulted there days before the shooting, and he wanted Madhubala to be safe. My father was also upset that Dilip Kumar took Chopra's side. So if Madhubala wanted Kumar to apologise to our dad, what was wrong with that? Anyway, I have no complaints against Dilip saab or Saira Banu ji".