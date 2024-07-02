Luv Sinha Explains His Absence From Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding; Read Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Luv Sinha Explains His Absence From Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding; Read Details

Luv Sinha explains his absence at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married however Sonakshi's brother was not present.</p></div>
Actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married however Sonakshi's brother was not present.

(Photo:X)

Actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on 23 June, surrounded by their loved ones. However, the noticeable absence of Sonakshi's brother, Luv Sinha, was felt. Luv hinted on X (formerly Twitter) about why he didn’t attend the wedding.

On Sunday, Luv shared an article by Telegraph India, stating that family always comes first for him, writing, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.”

Quoting from the publication, the actor hinted at why he did not attend his sister's wedding, “With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai….”

Also going on to post, "The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team."

Luv was last seen in Gadar 2.

