Lucky Ali Apologises For His Post Claiming 'Brahmans Are Lineage of Ibrahim'

Singer Lucky Ali apologises after controversial Facebook post.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer Lucky Ali recently courted controversy after he claimed in a Facebook post that "Brahmans are lineage of Ibrahim" and the word 'Brahma' comes from 'Abram'. The post received massive backlash on Facebook and was later deleted by Ali.
On 11 April, the 'O Sanam' singer took to the social media platform to apologise for his post and share that his intentions were not to cause "anger and distress" amongst people.
"The name ‘Brahman' comes from ‘Brahma' which comes from ‘Abram' .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam... The Father of all Nations ... so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?" his Facebook post read.
In his apology, the 64-year-old singer clarified and wrote, "Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that. My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn't come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry. I Love you all."
Here, take a look:
Lucky Ali is the son of late Bollywood actor Mehmood. He is known for his works in film like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tamasha, and others.
