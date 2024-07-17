'Love & Blessings': Deepika Padukone Congratulates Newlyweds Anant & Radhika

advertisement
Deepika Padukone shared a picture on Instagram from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, featuring her and Ranveer Singh. She also wrote a sweet note wishing the couple a happy married life.
She wrote, "Wishing you both Love & Blessings in abundance as you embark on this most beautiful journey…"
Ranveer wrote alongside the same photo: “Just pure love (red heart) Anant and Radhika, God bless you both on this journey of blissful togetherness (om and evil eye emojis).”
Other celebrities also took to social media to talk about the same. They wrote about the wedding and left no stone unturned to wish the newlyweds. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Clearly I missed chaat and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the kindest, most gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhmerch1610 may God always protect your union."
Salman Khan, on the other hand, wrote, "Anant and Radhika, Mr. and Mrs. Anant Ambani, I see the love that you have for each other and each other’s families. The universe has got you together. Wish you all the happiness and health. God bless you both! Can’t wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents."
The Ambani wedding was attended by A-listers from the Indian film industry such as Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, among others were also part of the lavish wedding.
The couple tied the knot on 12 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)