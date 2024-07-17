Anant Ambani's Former Nanny Shares Heartfelt Post After Attending His Wedding

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in an extravagant wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on 12 July.

Among the high-profile guests from all around the world, Anant's former nanny Lalita D'Silva, who once took care of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, also joined the wedding.

Taking to social media on 16 July, Lalita, often misidentified as 'Savitri' in the media, also shared some pictures from the 29-year-old billionaire's wedding.