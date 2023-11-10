Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Love & Blessings': Amitabh Bachchan on Grandson Agastya's The Archies Trailer

'Love & Blessings': Amitabh Bachchan on Grandson Agastya's The Archies Trailer

'The Archies' will be released on 7 December.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Amitabh Bachchan on Grandson Agastya's The Archies Trailer

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amitabh Bachchan on Grandson Agastya's The Archies Trailer</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Agastya Nanda plays Archie Andrews in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film, The Archies. It will release on 7 December. The young actor is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

The veteran took to his social media to share a sweet note on his grandson's debut.

Bachchan wrote, “Agastya my love blessings and more .. you carry the torch ably ahead.” He also posted the trailer for the film.

The trailer for the Indian adaptation introduced seven characters Archie (Agastya Nanda), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica (Suhana Khan), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda). It is written by Reema Kagti, Zoya and Ayesha Devitre. Produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics.

Also Read'Sweet & Meaningful Film': Shah Rukh Khan On Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT