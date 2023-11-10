'Love & Blessings': Amitabh Bachchan on Grandson Agastya's The Archies Trailer

Amitabh Bachchan on Grandson Agastya's The Archies Trailer
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Agastya Nanda plays Archie Andrews in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film, The Archies. It will release on 7 December. The young actor is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.
The veteran took to his social media to share a sweet note on his grandson's debut.
Bachchan wrote, “Agastya my love blessings and more .. you carry the torch ably ahead.” He also posted the trailer for the film.
The trailer for the Indian adaptation introduced seven characters Archie (Agastya Nanda), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica (Suhana Khan), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda). It is written by Reema Kagti, Zoya and Ayesha Devitre. Produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics.
