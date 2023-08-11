'Lost My Baby Five Months Into Pregnancy': Rani Mukerji On Her Miscarriage

(Photo: Instagram)
Rani Mukerji recently revealed at an event that she was pregnant with her second child during the pandemic in 2020 but had a miscarriage in the fifth month. Rani opened up about the incident at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
As per a report in Business Today, Rani revealed that she had a miscarriage during the pandemic in 2020. She also added that she had not spoken about the tragic incident earlier because she did not want it to be reduced to a promotional gimmick during the release of her film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She said:
She went on to add, “After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through."
Rani married producer-director Aditya Chopra in 2014 and they welcomed their daughter Adira a year later.
