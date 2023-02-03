Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Let Us Meet Soon': Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Paulo Coelho's 'Legend' Tweet

'Let Us Meet Soon': Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Paulo Coelho's 'Legend' Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' is a raging success at the box office.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Shah Rukh Khan and Paulo Coelho talk to each other on Twitter. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan and&nbsp;Paulo Coelho talk to each other on Twitter.&nbsp;</p></div>

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently reeling from the success of his film Pathaan has left the audience in complete awe. Fans across the globe are flocking to the theatres to enjoy his spy-thriller. And now it seems, Paulo Coelho, the celebrated Brazilian author, took to Twitter to praise Shah Rukh. 'King Khan' also replied to the actor on Friday, 3 February 2023.

 His tweet read, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all great actor (for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest My Name is Khan – and I am Not a Terrorist)." 

SRK also went on to reply to the tweet, "You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon! Bless you."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback after being away from the cinemas for over 4 years. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Shah Rukh will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan.

Also ReadAll The Box Office Records Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Has Broken So Far

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check Member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT