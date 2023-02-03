'Let Us Meet Soon': Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Paulo Coelho's 'Legend' Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan and Paulo Coelho talk to each other on Twitter.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently reeling from the success of his film Pathaan has left the audience in complete awe. Fans across the globe are flocking to the theatres to enjoy his spy-thriller. And now it seems, Paulo Coelho, the celebrated Brazilian author, took to Twitter to praise Shah Rukh. 'King Khan' also replied to the actor on Friday, 3 February 2023.
His tweet read, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all great actor (for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest My Name is Khan – and I am Not a Terrorist)."
SRK also went on to reply to the tweet, "You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon! Bless you."
Meanwhile, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback after being away from the cinemas for over 4 years. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.
Shah Rukh will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan.
