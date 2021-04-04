Late Soumitra Chatterjee's Wife Deepa Chatterjee Passes Away

File photo of Soumitra and Deepa Chatterjee.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Late actor Soumitra Chatterjee's wife Deepa Chatterjee passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday, 4 April. She was 83. Last year, Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85 in Kolkata. The duo is survived by their daughter Paulami Bose and son Sougata Chatterjee.
In a statement, their daughter Paulami Bose said that her mother was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata's Beleghata because of deteriorating health - she passed away due to kidney failure:
"Maa breathed her last around 2:55 am. She died of kidney failure," news agency PTI quoted her as saying. Deepa Chatterjee had reportedly been battling diabetes for the past 45 years.
Speaking to Calcutta Times, Paulami said that Deepa Chatterjee had lost her will to live after the death of Soumitra. "After Bapi (Soumitra Chatterjee) left us in November, maa lost the will to live. She kept on telling us, 'Please let me go now'".
An actor by profession, Deepa Chatterjee had starred in a few movies such as Bilambita Lay (1970), Durga (2001). She had also featured in Catherine Berge's documentary on Soumitra Chatterjee's career titled Gaach (1998).
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 04 Apr 2021,02:20 PM IST