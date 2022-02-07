RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Here Are Some of the Queen of Melody’s Rare Songs

Lata Mangeshkar’s name has been etched in history not just for her contribution to the Indian music industry but also as a Guinness record holder. The Guinness Book listed Lata Mangeshkar as an artist with the ‘Most Recordings’ stating that she had lent her voice to about 25,000 songs by 1974.

Of this large repertoire, here are some rare songs and videos of the 'voice of the nation'. Salil Chowdhury’s daughter Antara had told PTI that her father believed goddess Saraswati ‘lived through the voice of Lata ji’.