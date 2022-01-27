Lata Mangeshkar Taken off Ventilator as Trial, Says Family

Lata Mangeshkar has been in the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai since early January after she was hospitalised for COVID-19. The legendary singer is under treatment for pneumonia and COVID. Her spokesperson had earlier urged everyone to not ‘give wind to false news’.

“A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space,” the statement read.

A separate update posted on Lata Mangeshkar’s Twitter, on 25 January, read, “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you.”