Lata Mangeshkar Taken off Ventilator as Trial, Says Family

Lata Mangeshkar's condition is improving, her family informed in a statement.
Lata Mangeshkar’s family shared an update on her health on her official Twitter account. The statement revealed that she has been taken off the ventilator as a trial and is showing signs of improvement.
The statement from Mangeshkar’s family read, “Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr. Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes."
Lata Mangeshkar has been in the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai since early January after she was hospitalised for COVID-19. The legendary singer is under treatment for pneumonia and COVID. Her spokesperson had earlier urged everyone to not ‘give wind to false news’.
“A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space,” the statement read.
A separate update posted on Lata Mangeshkar’s Twitter, on 25 January, read, “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)