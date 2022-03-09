Lara Dutta Recalls Turning Down 'The Matrix' to Take Care of Her Mother

Lara Dutta speaks about a low point in her career.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Lara Dutta has recalled the time when she was offered a role in The Matrix franchise in 2001, but had to turn it down because she had to take care of her ailing mother.
In an interview with Hindustan Times Lara said, "It was a tough time. I hadn't even started out in Bollywood. But I was very clear what I wanted in life. Everything else came second, I just had to be with my mother at that time. I did not even think twice and came back to India. And, it wasn’t like I came here thinking we have Bollywood (as a backup, since I gave up on a huge Hollywood opportunity). I just had to be with my mother at the time since she was extremely unwell".
Lara also spoke about the time she felt she was being typecast.
Lara recently bagged an award for her performance in Bell Bottom. She was also seen in projects such as Hiccups and Hookups, Hundred and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.
