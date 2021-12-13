'Waited 21 Long Years': Lara, Priyanka Cheer For 'Miss Universe 2021' Harnaaz

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Harnaaz Sandhu as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 at an event held in Israel. Harnaaz made history as she won the title 21 years after India brought home the crown.

Actor Lara Dutta, who won the Miss Universe title in 2000, tweeted, "Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!" Apart from Lara, Sushmita Sen had also won the title in 1994.