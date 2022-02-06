'Lag Ja Gale' to 'Jiya Jale': 20 of Lata Mangeshkar's Most Popular Songs

Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, 6 February, at the age of 92. Mangeshkar was an icon of Indian cinema, having recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films. From 'Lag Ja Gale' (Woh Kaun Thi?) to 'Are Re Are' from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, the Nightingale of India's songs will remain immortal.

Let's take a look at some of Lata Mangeshkar's most popular tracks: