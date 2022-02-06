'Lag Ja Gale' to 'Jiya Jale': 20 of Lata Mangeshkar's Most Popular Songs

Some of Lata Mangeshkar's most popular songs.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, 6 February, at the age of 92. Mangeshkar was an icon of Indian cinema, having recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films. From 'Lag Ja Gale' (Woh Kaun Thi?) to 'Are Re Are' from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, the Nightingale of India's songs will remain immortal.
Let's take a look at some of Lata Mangeshkar's most popular tracks:
The song's music was given by Madan Mohan Kohli and lyrics written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan for the 1964 movie Woh Kaun Thi?. Lata Mangeshkar herself considered this iconic song to be among her top six favourite songs in 2016.
The timeless song has been sung by Manna Dey and Mangeshkar. The 1955 comedy-drama, directed and produced by Raj Kapoor, had Nargis, Nadira and Kapoor essaying the lead roles. The music was composed by the team of Shankar Jaikishan, and the lyrics were penned by Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri.
This memorable track, sung by Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, is from Aandhi. Starring Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen in the lead, the film is directed by Gulzar. 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se' secured the fifth spot on Binaca Geetmala annual list 1975.
The song is from the 1969 romantic drama Aradhana, directed by Shakti Samanta and starring Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna. The soundtrack of the film was composed by S. D. Burman, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Burman wrote the music for the songs of Aradhana with his son, Rahul Dev Burman, and completed the recording of the songs in the voices of Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Mohd. Rafi and S.D. Burman himself.
The songs from Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1973 musical drama Abhimaan have attained a cult status. The film starred Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in the lead, and Mangeshkar was the sole voice of Jaya in the movie.
The 1967 film was directed by Adurthi Subba Rao. It starred Nutan and Sunil Dutt in lead roles, and the award-winning and very popular music was given by Laxmikant Pyarelal.
Lata Mangeshkar won hearts with this song composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal for the film Prem Rog.
The music for this 1962 film, starring Balraj Sahni, Dharmendra, Mala Sinha and Sashikala, was given by Madan Mohan. 'Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha' is an evergreen song from this movie.
The score and soundtrack for Ajnabee, starring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman, was composed by R. D. Burman and lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi.
The 1960 romantic drama was written and directed by Kishore Sahu. The film stars Raaj Kumar, Meena Kumari and Nadira as leads. The Hawaiian-themed 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh' is based on 'My Lips Are Sealed' by Jim Reeves.
Lata Mangeshkar, along with Mukesh, sang this song from Shor. Laxmikant Pyarelal composed the music for the Manoj Kumar-starrer 1972 movie. The most memorable track, 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma', was penned by Santosh Anand.
This classic was composed by Ghulam Mohammad and Majrooh Sultanpuri penned the lyrics.
Anamika (1973) is remembered for its melodious songs by composer R.D. Burman and lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, such as 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao', sung by Lata Mangeshkar, 'Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si', sung by Kishore Kumar and 'Aaj Ki Raat' by Asha Bhosle.
The song is from the 1965 romantic drama film directed by Vijay Anand and produced by Dev Anand, who co-starred in the film with Waheeda Rehman. Guide is based on RK Narayan's novel, The Guide.
Jewel Thief's (1967) soundtrack was composed by S. D. Burman, and the lyrics were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.
The song from the Shah Rukh Khan and Priety Zinta-starrer, sung by Lata Mangeshkar & M.G.Sreekumar, will be remembered for generations to come.
The soundtrack of this very favourite movie remains memorable, especially this song sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.
Another of Mangeshkar's soulful songs.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's pair became an instant hit with this movie. But can we ever forget the songs?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)