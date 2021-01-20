Lady Gaga, Katy Perry To Perform at Biden's Inauguration

A slew of celebrities have been roped in for entertainment surrounding the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States. Pop star Lady Gaga will headline the festivities singing the national anthem on the West Front of the Capitol. Jenifer Lopez and country musician Garth Brooks are also expected to perform.
The coronavirus pandemic and security threats in the wake of the recent storming of the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump has put a damper on live performances. However, virtual events have been planned instead, including Celebrating America, a 90-minute, multi-network broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks. The event will replace the usual inaugural ball and will features performances by creator and star of Broadway musical Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda, Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi. The show will be carried by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS as well as the committee’s social media channels and streaming partners.
A virtual Parade Across America is also scheduled for inauguration afternoon, hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn with appearances by Jon Stewart, Earth Wind & Fire, the New Radicals and others.
Hosted by actor Eva Longoria, Latino Inaugural 2021 will honour members of the Latino community and features Rita Moreno, Edward James Olmos, and Lin Manuel Miranda and his father Luis Miranda.
One of the higher-profile events is the Creative Coalition’s ball, which will be virtual. Actor Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington in Hamilton and KT Tunstall will perform. Host Judy Gold will kick off with a comedy set, also featuring comedians Randy Rainbow, Michael Ian Black and Wendi McLendon-Covey. More than two dozen members of Congress are set to join celebrity guests like Ted Danson, Lea DeLaria, Jason Alexander, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ellen Burstyn, Alyssa Milano and others.
(With inputs from AP)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined