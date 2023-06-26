Kusha Kapila Announces Divorce With Husband Zorawar Ahluwalia; Pens Note

Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram account to announce her divorce from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia.
(Photo: Instagram)
She took to her Instagarm account to write, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all until we couldn't anymore."
Kusha also added, "A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other."
Kusha is a popular social media influencer in the country. She is known for her comedy videos.
