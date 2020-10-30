Don't Understand How Jaan Could Have Said Such a Thing: Kumar Sanu

Popular playback singer Kumar Sanu has apologised for his son Jaan's recent remark in relation to the Marathi language. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan had reportedly asked his fellow housemate Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi as it 'irked him'. This created a huge stir on and off social media, with Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena demanding apologies from Colors and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Now, in a video posted online, Kumar Sanu said he could never dream of belittling the Marathi language.